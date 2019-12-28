Kajol on husband Ajay Devgn: He has no chill where our kids are concerned

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio chat show What Women Want is quite popular with her fans. Season 2 of the show have had some interesting guests on, like Sharmila Tagore, Kartik Aaryan, and more recently, Kajol. In a fascinating conversation, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star spoke about helicopter parenting, who between her and Ajay Devgn is more protective about the kids, and good-cop and bad-cop parenting, among other things.

Talking about her and Ajay's relationship with their kids Yug and Nysa, Kajol said, "I don't believe in controlling at all. I somewhere strike a perfect balance. I do tell them what is right and wrong as I believe there is a fine line between giving children a grid to grow up with and becoming overwhelming to the point that they can't grow. And when it comes to Ajay, he is very much involved with them. He comes across as calm and composed but he is actually the opposite as a parent. There is no chill and cool when his kids are concerned. He wants to know everything about everything."

Stay tuned to season 2 of What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan every Thursdays and on-air from Monday to Friday at 8 pm and 10 am.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates