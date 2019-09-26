Kajol pays tribute to the late Sridevi in a book's foreword

One of the most iconic and celebrated actors of Hindi Cinema, the late Sridevi, left all of us last year in February. There's hardly any actress, both established and aspiring, who hasn't been inspired by her prowess and performances. She ruled the marquee in the '80s and '90s before bidding adieu to the silver screen. Even in her second innings as an actor, with films like English Vinglish and Mom, she showed how a good actor can never be rusted.

Now, another fantastic actor, Kajol, will be paying tribute to her legacy, and it's not on any of the Bollywood award functions. The actress has penned the foreword that appears in Satyarth Nayalk's book, Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess. The actress took to her Twitter account and shared the news.

Have a look at the tweet right here:

Honoured and happy to have the opportunity to pen a foreword for a book celebrating the iconic Sridevi. It was my way of paying a personal tribute to India’s first female superstar. Congratulations @BoneyKapoor, the author @SatyarthNayak and the @PenguinIndia team. pic.twitter.com/NBJAjENg9O — Kajol (@itsKajolD) September 26, 2019

Kajol, who was last seen in Helicopter Eela, will next be seen in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. It's all set to release on January 10, 2020.

