Kajol posts an upside-down selfie; asks if there's a right way to do it!

The pandemic has made life go upside down for many. Known for her funny posts, Kajol wondered if we should also take upside down selfies now.

The actor posted an ulta-pulta photograph of herself flashing a smile and wrote, "Upside down selfie in an upside-down world. Is there a right way to selfie? Or is it each to his own... hmm. That's just a thought."

Netizens wondered if the actor was trying to be cheeky and irreverent or just having fun. Knowing Kads, we think it was the latter.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Kajol has been spending her time knitting for her family. She recently finished knitting a dress for daughter Nysa, and had been making a shirt for son Yug.

On the work front, Kajol was recently seen in the short film Devi, which received wide acclaim from the audience and critics alike. Devi also starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi. It can be viewed on YouTube.

