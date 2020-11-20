Kajol proud of men in her life

On International Men's Day, Bollywood actress Kajol gave a shoutout to all the men in her life and said she is proud of them.

"Women raise men, Let's do it the way we want to be treated. To all my guys, so proud of you #InternationalMensDay @ajaydevgn @daanish_gandhi #amangandhii #YugDevgan," she wrote while sharing a picture of her son Yug, husband Ajay Devgn and nephews Aman and Daanish. On the work front, Kajol is all set to enter the digital space with "Tribhanga", a drama set in Mumbai.

The OTT film will weave a complex story of a family while going back and forth through three generations, from the late 1980s to present day. The film, directed and written by veteran actress Renuka Shahane, also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

