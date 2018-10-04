Kajol reveals how she cajoled Ajay Devgn on Indian Idol 10

television

This weekend of Indian Idol 10 promises to be a star-studded affair with the charismatic couple of Bollywood â Kajol and Ajay Devgn!

Kajol and Ajay Devgn on Indian Idol sets

The Top 9 contestants of Indian Idol with their exceptional performances and set the stage ablaze for Duet special episode. Kajol and Ajay Devgn were mesmerised after watching the performance of Soumya and Vibhor on Sun le zara remix and praised them. Kajol loved the remix and said this song will be in her playlist from now onwards.

Host Maniesh Paul asked Kajol about how her and Ajay's love story started, to which Kajol revealed, "We are poles apart from each other! Ajay used to sit among 300 people and never used to talk to anyone but on the other hand, I am always a chatter box and used to talk so much with Ajay that he had to speak with me. This is how we started talking and then I cajoled Ajay."

