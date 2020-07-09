Kajol reveals why she can never be diplomatic
Kajol said her expressions reveal the actual state of her mind! Kajol added that she has always been like this.
On Wednesday, Kajol was in the mood for a confession. She took to social media and declared she is not at all diplomatic. The actress also explained why she feels this way: She said her expressions reveal the actual state of her mind! Kajol added that she has always been like this.
"When I thought I was being diplomatic but my face said it all...Still the same ...#MeWhenI #NotChanged," Kajol tweeted on Wednesday along with a throwback photo from her younger days. Reacting to her tweet, fans showered the actress with love. "Yes as always your face and smile says it all," commented a user.
"Respected Kajol mam, you are a true definition of beauty with simplicity. Keep shining, god bless you," shared a fan. "Well u were certainly not diplomatic ..but currently u are for sure.. for not uttering even a single word in support of CBI inquiry for sushant's case.. it's so sad," said a user.
