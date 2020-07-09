Kajol reveals why she can never be diplomatic

On Wednesday, Kajol was in the mood for a confession. She took to social media and declared she is not at all diplomatic. The actress also explained why she feels this way: She said her expressions reveal the actual state of her mind! Kajol added that she has always been like this.

View this post on Instagram Still the same ... #MeWhenI #NotChanged A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) onJul 8, 2020 at 12:40am PDT

"When I thought I was being diplomatic but my face said it all...Still the same ...#MeWhenI #NotChanged," Kajol tweeted on Wednesday along with a throwback photo from her younger days. Reacting to her tweet, fans showered the actress with love. "Yes as always your face and smile says it all," commented a user.

"Respected Kajol mam, you are a true definition of beauty with simplicity. Keep shining, god bless you," shared a fan. "Well u were certainly not diplomatic ..but currently u are for sure.. for not uttering even a single word in support of CBI inquiry for sushant's case.. it's so sad," said a user.

