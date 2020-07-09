Search

Kajol reveals why she can never be diplomatic

Updated: Jul 09, 2020, 07:46 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Kajol said her expressions reveal the actual state of her mind! Kajol added that she has always been like this.

Kajol
Kajol

On Wednesday, Kajol was in the mood for a confession. She took to social media and declared she is not at all diplomatic. The actress also explained why she feels this way: She said her expressions reveal the actual state of her mind! Kajol added that she has always been like this.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Still the same ... #MeWhenI #NotChanged

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) onJul 8, 2020 at 12:40am PDT

"When I thought I was being diplomatic but my face said it all...Still the same ...#MeWhenI #NotChanged," Kajol tweeted on Wednesday along with a throwback photo from her younger days. Reacting to her tweet, fans showered the actress with love. "Yes as always your face and smile says it all," commented a user.

"Respected Kajol mam, you are a true definition of beauty with simplicity. Keep shining, god bless you," shared a fan. "Well u were certainly not diplomatic ..but currently u are for sure.. for not uttering even a single word in support of CBI inquiry for sushant's case.. it's so sad," said a user.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK