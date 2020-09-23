Kajol shares a gorgeous picture with mother Tanuja on her birthday, pens a lovely note

Veteran actress Tanuja celebrates her birthday today and on this special occasion, her daughter and Bollywood star Kajol has taken to her Instagram account and shared a lovely picture with her mother. She has also accompanied the picture with an adorable note straight from the heart.

She wrote- "When I'm with you I'm standing with an army " . Happy birthday to the one person who showed me all the avatars of a woman. Warrior, wife, mother, sister, woman, human and spirit! Happy birthday momma. Love you so much. Am eternally grateful that u chose me for a daughter.... always and forever." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Sister and Tanuja's younger daughter Tanishaa Mukerji commented on the post- "and I chose u toooo!!!" (sic) We Are Family director Siddharth P Malhotra had this to write on the post- "So so true she is the embodiment of all avatars of a true woman ! Happy bday to Tanu aunty." (sic)

Kajol has been sharing some really beautiful pictures of herself on her Instagram account. Recently, she shared a picture where she could be seen smiling as she wore a saree and this is how she looked:

The actress was last seen in the period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and alert from this blockbuster, she has been seen in films like Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, and Yeh Dillagi.

