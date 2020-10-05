Kajol shares weekend selfie sporting face mask, asks fans to play 'Chor Police'

All masked up, actor Kajol on Sunday went on a shopping spree and shared a glimpse from the outing by posting a weekend selfie. The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star posted a selfie to Instagram wherein she is seen sporting a face mask. The actor is on a shopping spree as is evident from the backdrop of an elevator and the mall.

Kajol is seen sporting a no-makeup look as she covers her face with a black face mask to be protected amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 'My Name Is Khan' star captioned the snap as, " Chalo chor police khelte hain.... anyone ???? #allmasked #ready #smilingunderneath."

Celebrity followers including Abhishek Bachchan and more than 1 lakh followers liked the post within an hour of being posted. Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities.

On the occasion of daughter's day, Kajol shared that her daughter's unique point of view is what she loves about the most, Kajol also shared a picture shot by Nysa and posted it on Twitter. She wrote, "What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It's always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that's so hard for me to do so #happydaughtersday to me you. #shotbynysa."

