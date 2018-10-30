Kajol to endorse hair colour brand

bollywood

Actress Kajol has been roped in as ambassador for hair colouring brand Super Vasmol 33 Kesh Kala, which has been relaunched by Hygienic Research Institute Private Limited (HRIPL).

The actress will be seen in the brand's new advertising campaign 'Yahi hai Sahi Hair Colour', which restages the brand as new, improved and relevant to today's evolved consumers and younger demographic.

Kajol said she is glad to be associated with the brand, which "has been offering its customers, credible hair colouring solutions for decades". "The best part is that with changing times, it is renovating itself, upgrading and getting better by the day to offer solutions that are relevant to today's hair colouring needs," she said in a statement.

The product's unique appeal lies in its mixture of herbs and oil like properties that beautify hair giving it its natural looking black colour. HRIPL's Joint Managing Director Ashish K. Chhabra, Kajol's "charismatic persona" was an ideal fit with the brand as her "mindful and thoughtful personality is looked upon by the audiences across genders and age-groups".

