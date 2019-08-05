Kajol turns 45; Yug Devgan plans a surprise for mommy dearest?

bollywood

Kajol to have a low key birthday celebration, but we heard her little one Yug has planned a surprise for his mom.

Husband Ajay Devgn is shooting in Gujarat for Bhuj: The Pride Of India, so he is unlikely to make it to Mumbai for wifey dearest Kajol's big day. She turns 45 today.

Over the weekend, Kads was in Lonavla with mother Tanuja (who was seen in public after long post her surgery) and sister Tanishaa for a tree plantation drive. Not exactly known to be party-hearty, Kads will be keeping it low-key. One of the reasons also being that pa-in-law Veeru Devgan passed away in May. But son Yug has planned a surprise for mommy dearest.

Kajol took to Instagram to share a lovely post on her birthday. She wrote, "A bittersweet day today. A reason to smile ... and a reason to not. The day u were born you created a ripple in the pond of humanity. So whenever and wherever u are born just remember that you matter. You are special. To all birthdays everywhere."

She posted her no-makeup selfie along with the post. Take a look:

Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Kajol!

