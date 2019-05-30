Kajol's mother Tanuja hospitalised due to abdominal pain

bollywood

A day after the demise of father-in-law Veeru Devgan, Kajol was seen visiting her ailing mother Tanuja, at the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai

Kajol and Tanuja/picture courtesy: Kajol's Instagram account

Veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja is undergoing treatment for abdominal pain at a hospital here.

The 75-year-old actress was admitted in Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday "with some pain in the abdomen", a hospital official told IANS.

Kajol was seen visiting her ailing mother and actor Tanuja at the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 28. Her father-in-law Veeru Devgan passed away of cardiac arrest just a day before the Baazigar actress paid a visit to her mom.

Tanuja turned 75 on September 23, 2018, and daughter Kajol and Tanishaa hosted a huge bash for their mommy dearest. The daughter duo held a pre-birthday party with close friends and family.

Tanuja's recent prominent appearances have been in projects like Pitruroon, A Death in the Gunj, Aarambh and Sonar Pahar.

She is known for films like Memdidi, Chand Aur Suraj, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Nai Roshni, Jeene Ki Raah, Haathi Mere Saathi, Anubhav, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Do Chor.

