Kajol's sister Tanishaa poses topless

Tanishaa

Last seen on Bigg Boss in 2013 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2016, Tanishaa has been missing from the scene. Kajol's social media savvy sister recently posted a picture of herself in a topless yet awkward pose. "If you can't see anything beautiful about yourself get a better mirror. My mirror needs no explanation (sic)." What was on Tanishaa's mind?

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji had once in an interview said that it is an exciting time to be part of the Indian film industry. "When I look back at my journey in showbiz, I don't really think anything about my previous films. But I do think that it has been a long journey, which has been very educational for me. Because I learnt a lot over time. I think the industry has grown over time in an amazing way. It is a great time to be an actor and be in this industry at the moment because there is so much more work happening now," added the actress, who made her debut with "Sssshhh..." in 2003.

Recalling the time when she entered the industry, Tanishaa said: "When I came in, it was much more limited with respect to what all you could do. Now you can do so much. You are allowed to explore so many facets of female characters in the acting space and that is phenomenal. "Because when I was doing it, people were like 'ohh you know you do the pretty, sweet girl' and that is it...You were not able to show any other characteristic."

Tanishaa, who is the sister of actress Kajol and daughter of veteran star Tanuja, has featured in projects like "Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao", "Tango Charlie", "Neal 'N' Nikki" and "Sarkar Raj".

