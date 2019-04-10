Kakkar: I-T dept found nothing objectionable against me

national

On the second day of the raids at the residence of Praveen Kakkar, ex-OSD to the MP CM. Pic/PTI

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Praveen Kakkar has alleged that the Income Tax (I-T) raids at his premises were politically motivated, and claimed nothing objectionable was found against him in the two-day operation.

The I-T department on Monday had said it detected a "widespread and well-organised" racket of collection of unaccounted cash of about '281 crore during raids against close aides of Nath and others. It said the sleuths recovered Rs 14.6 crore of "unaccounted" cash and seized diaries and computer files of suspect payments made between Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes said the department also detected a trail of '20 crore suspect cash allegedly being moved to the "headquarters of a major political party in Delhi" from the house of an important person at Tughlaq Road, home to many VIPs.

Rs 281cr

Unaccounted cash I-T dept claims it has detected

