Kala Ramnath on Pandit Jasraj: He took me under his wing

[Being in the US], I was sleeping when I got a call informing me that Pandit ji is no more. I feel numb. I recently dreamt of him attending one of my concerts. I can't believe this is happening, again. My father passed away when I was 13. I endured the same kind of sorrow, then.

I am where I am, because of Pandit ji. He took me under his wing and gave me space to show my skills. As a guru, he was unparalleled. Music is abstract; you can't point out why a syllabus is placed in a certain section. Each note in a raga is unique, and I've been able to learn it all because of him.



Pandit Jasraj

After my first concert, he took me for a walk and asked me what I wanted. If he couldn't get me a bar of chocolate, because stores were closed, he'd at least get me a banana. He was generous, and treated all his students as his children. If he bought something for his family, he would buy the same for his students as well. Pandit ji spoke of his students and their achievements, proudly. Early in my career, while I was accompanying him for a concert, a contemporary [artiste] told him I was good, but expressed reservations about my capability as a solo performer. After that, he insisted that I only do solo shows going forward. I don't know which guru could be so generous.

