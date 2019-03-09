Kalank: Madhuri Dixit-Nene as Bahaar Begum is the enigmatic enchantress, says Karan Johar

bollywood

With the beauty and grace that Madhuri Dixit exudes, the actress looks ethereal with a red chunni on her head, a nose pin and an expression of yearning with a gaze piercing through the heart

As an ode to women, Karan Johar unveiled Madhuri Dixit's look as Bahaar Begum for 'Kalank' on International Women's Day. The filmmaker, earlier, shared the looks of the movie's other star cast- Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He kept the fans on their toes by revealing the looks one by one.

Karan Johar posted the look on his Instagram and captioned, "Enchanting, ethereal & timeless. The true 'Begum' of hearts, Bahaar!"

After KJo, Madhuri Dixit introduced 'Begum' to her ardent fans on Instagram, "It was my honour to play such an enchanting character. Guys here's Bahaar Begum! #WomenOfKalank #Kalank @duttsanjay @adityaroykapur @varundvn @aliaabhatt @aslisona @abhivarman @ipritamofficial @karanjohar #SajidNadiawala @apoorva1972 @foxstarhindi @dharmamovies @nadiawalagrandson."

Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also put out Madhuri Dixit Nene's look to the fans. Varun Dhawan criptically wrote," mera kya rishta hai bahaar begum ke saath @madhuridixitnene - one of the most spectacular experiences of my life."

Aditya Roy Kapoor captioned, "She's the enigma of a forgotten era. Presenting Bahaar Begum!" While Alia wrote, "The ethereal and enigmatic enchantress! Presenting the one and only @madhuridixitnene as BAHAAR BEGUM."

Karan on Wednesday shared an emotional note along with the first look of the upcoming production. 'Kalank' is set to hit the big screens on April 19.

