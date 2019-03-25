Kalank star cast graces Super Dancer Chapter 3 for Shaadi Special

television

Actors of Kalank Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan visited Super Dancer Chapter 3 for their movie promotion

Super Dancer Chapter 3, the home–grown dance reality show of Sony Entertainment Television has truly captivated the viewers. The show is hugely popular amongst dance lovers as well as our Bollywood celebrities.

Actors of Kalank visited Super Dancer Chapter 3 for their movie promotion. Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan were highly impressed by the performances of the contestants.

Viewers will get to see high energy performance by the contestants this weekend which will be a Shaadi Special episode.

The actors performed with contestants and had a gala time with them and judges of the show. It was fun to see the Kalank actors indulge in fun banter just like our super judges.

