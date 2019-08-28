Search

Kaley Cuoco faces USD 600,000 loss on LA mansion sale

Published: Aug 28, 2019, 18:33 IST | IANS

Kaley Cuoco is taking a hit in the real estate biz. She is selling her plush mansion in the posh Los Angeles neighbourhood of Tarzana for a loss of over USD 600,000

Kaley Cuoco faces USD 600,000 loss on LA mansion sale
File image of Kaley Cuoco. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is taking a hit in the real estate biz. She is selling her plush mansion in the posh Los Angeles neighbourhood of Tarzana for a loss of over USD 600,000. Kaley bought the six-bedroom house in 2014 for $5.5 million from Khloé Kardashian but the the property is priced at USD 4.895 million today, reports "variety".

Located in an exclusive enclave with eight other gigantic mansions, Kaley's Mediterranean-style villa is spread across 7,977 square feet feet. It has an imposing wrought iron gate, a huge parking lot and a tropically-landscaped design, according to the "variety" report. The house has black-and-white textured walls, spacious living areas with jewel-toned furnishing, shaded patios, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool and spa.

Kaley is among Hollywood's most successful televsision stars right now. She made around $24.5 million last year, according to "Forbes". She made her mark in "Big Bang Theory" and "Charmed", and is now comingup with a new series titled "The Flight Attendant". Kaley has created and executive-produced the upcoming HBO Max series, apart from starring in it.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

kaley cuocohollywood news

Priyanka Chopra photoshops herself into an awkward picture of husband Nick Jonas

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK