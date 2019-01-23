Kalina Land Grabbing: Cops spoil main accused Abid Ali's chances to bail out

national

Bandra Magistrate Court rejects main accused's bail plea as cops say he might tamper with evidence and influence witnesses

Abid Ali Mushtaque Tanaji

By rejecting the bail application of the main accused – Abid Ali Mushtaque Tanaji – in the Kalina land grabbing case on Tuesday, the Bandra Magistrate Court has ensured that he doesn't get away with the massive illegality he has been involved in easily.

The move came after the Vakola police informed the court that they suspected Abid to be involved in similar cases, and if granted bail, he would try to tamper with evidence and influence witnesses. According to sources, in view of mid-day's consistent reportage on the matter, the commissioner's office has sought a detailed report about all the accused involved in the case.



Prem Chandran

Investigation has revealed that the accused were not only involved in grabbing undertrial Roque D'Souza's bungalow in Sundar Nagar, but other properties in the same area as well. mid-day's stories had encouraged another victim Albina Fernandes to come forward and report about a similar incident involving another accused, Prem Chandran, who was also involved in the previous case. The Kherwadi Police, who have been investigating the case, recorded Fernandes's statement on Tuesday. A police officer said, "At present we are conducting an inquiry. If required, an FIR will be filed based on the evidence."

A source said, "In 2016, Prem Chandran had allegedly grabbed an open plot on CST road opposite Centurium Commercial Complex and was running a restaurant called Malabar Kitchen there. Later, BMC demolished the structure."

Two of the other accused in the Kalina land grabbing case — Prem Chandran and Joseph D'souza — are still absconding. Both had moved Sessions court for anticipatory bail, but were not granted interim relief. The police have informed the court that the accused forged all documents related to the bungalow and illegally trespassed into the property.

An officer from Vakola police station said, "Several teams are being formed to locate the absconding accused. We have strong evidence against them. We are also inquiring about other cases in which they are suspected to be involved."

Meanwhile, several activists from Kalina wrote a letter to the Chief Minister alerting him about the growing incidents of land grabbing in the area. Activist Clarence Pinto said, "Rampant illegal constructions and trespassing is going on in Kalina in connivance with government officials, cops, politicians and local goons.

Officials concerned are not taking any action even after repeated complaints. Innocent citizens are forced to run from pillar to post to get justice. Even activists and locals who expose these wrongdoings are targeted by the local mafia and extortionists." Another activist said, "The illegalities in Kalina are definitely happening with help from the BMC and police. Demolition of illegal properties happens only on paper. In reality they remain as it is."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates