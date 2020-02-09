Kalki Koechlin brings her little angel home, gives her a unique name- Sappho!
Kalki Koechlin, who has just embraced motherhood, has taken to her Instagram account to announce the name of her daughter and it's as unique as her post- Sappho!
Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a unique, adorable, and a very emotional post that all the mothers would be able to relate to. She asked everyone to welcome her and thanked one and all for the wishes and positive energies pouring in. And of course, she paid respect to all the women who go through the entire journey of becoming a mother.
Take a look right here:
Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 month wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some spaceðÂÂÂÂ¬ï¸ÂÂ Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal. And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves." ~Sappho~ circa 600BC
Well, this is indeed the biggest day of her life and since she was sharing a lot of pictures, unapologetically flaunting her baby-bump, we cannot wait to see a glimpse of the little angel now!
