Kalki Koechlin brings her little angel home, gives her a unique name- Sappho!

Kalki Koechlin, who has just embraced motherhood, has taken to her Instagram account to announce the name of her daughter and it's as unique as her post- Sappho! First of all, heartiest congratulations to the actress for becoming a mother. She gave birth to the baby girl on February 7 and now has brought her home.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a unique, adorable, and a very emotional post that all the mothers would be able to relate to. She asked everyone to welcome her and thanked one and all for the wishes and positive energies pouring in. And of course, she paid respect to all the women who go through the entire journey of becoming a mother.

Take a look right here:

Well, this is indeed the biggest day of her life and since she was sharing a lot of pictures, unapologetically flaunting her baby-bump, we cannot wait to see a glimpse of the little angel now!

