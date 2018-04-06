Kalki Koechlin launches line of bags

Kalki Koechlin, who has created a line of bags in association with a luxury brand, says she wanted the range to be a reflection of her personal style

"It was important to strike a balance between my 'ideal creation' and the market demand. Even though the line offers different styles, it has an underlying theme, which is based on what I've learnt to value in life - being different. I wanted every bag in this collection to reflect some aspect of me," Koechlin said.

Kalki Koechlin was extremely hands-on throughout the designing and sampling phase, developing new perforated and waxed nubuck leathers, also pushing the brand to experiment with bold colours such as 'Cardinal', 'Rust' and 'Metallic Gold'. In terms of shapes, the collection has a wide range from day to night bags, which highlight Kalki's sometimes relaxed, thoughtful lifestyle to statement pieces for her dazzling nights out.

