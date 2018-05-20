Kalki Koechlin stresses importance of eco-friendly fashion

Kalki Koechlin, who has featured in Dev.D, Shaitan, Shanghai and Margarita with a Straw, says families are like "mini countries with mini politics"



Actress Kalki Koechlin says adapting environmentally conscious fashion can make the world a better place. "I grew up in an environment which is sustainable and eco-friendly in Auroville. I grew up with basic ethic of buying products which are sustainable," Kalki told IANS in a recorded response.

"A lot of clothes which I wear are organic. Fashion is a big way through which we can change the environment... (We can change the world) by being environmentally conscious in our fashion statements and all our products," she added.

The actress, who was speaking on the sidelines of Blue Carpet event, hosted by Sony BBC Earth for "Blue Planet II: One Ocean and The Deep", feels that going organic is the way to go forward.

"If we start buying more organic products even for the household which are less harmful, it makes a huge difference."

Kalki, who has featured in Dev.D, Shaitan, Shanghai and Margarita with a Straw, says families are like "mini countries with mini politics".

"If you cannot figure out stuff in your family, don't expect figuring out stuff in your country and the rest of the world," she said.

The actress also praised Blue Planet II: One Ocean and The Deep. Narrated by ace British broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough, "Blue Planet II" released in 48 PVR screens in 22 cities on May 18.

Blue Planet II is shot over 1,406 days with 125 expeditions across 39 countries and tells unique, untold stories of the ocean's most astonishing creatures that will take your breath away.

"It gives us perspective in our life... There is a lot more going on this planet than we realise. We need to be more conscious if we want to survive."

