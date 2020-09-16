Kalki Koechlin's daughter has 'early feminist leanings'

Actress Kalki Koechlin shared that her daughter Sappho seems to have early feminist leanings. The actress made the interesting revelation on Instagram with a picture of Sappho sleeping next to the book, Blood Red, Sister Rose, by Thomas Keneally. "Early feminist leanings #JoanOfArc #Sappho #WomenWeRemember #history," she wrote alongside the image.

The actress had recently given a glimpse of her maternal side on the photo-sharing website when she shared a picture that showed her breastfeeding Sappho.

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed their first born, daughter Sappho, in February 2020.

