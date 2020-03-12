Kalla Sohna Hai: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana define true love in first poster
Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are gearing up to channel their real-life love story in the music video, Kalla Sohna Hai and we can't wait!
Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to come up with a love song, titled Kalla Sohna Hai.
The track is sung by Neha Kakkar and its music is given by Rajat Nagpal. On Thursday, Asim took to social media to drop the first official poster of the song. In the poster, Asim and Himanshi are looking madly in love with each other.
Take a look:
This track is very close to my heart ‘ super excited for this with @iamhimanshikhurana @nehakakkar @anshul300 @iamrajatnagal @babbu11111 @gurinderrbawa @raghav.sharma.14661 Kalla sohna Nai asimriaz @desimusicfactory Director @gurinderrbawa MUA @roopkaurcelebritymua 19 March
Kalla Sohna Hai will be out on March 19. Asim recently featured opposite actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the recreated version of Mere Angne Mein.
Apart from Asim and Himanshi, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma of BB 13 fame too featured in a music video, titled Baarish, which was sung by Neha's sister Sonu Kakkar.
