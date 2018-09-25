'Kalpana Lajmi ji wasn't rewarded enough for the steps she took'

bollywood

Raveena Tandon on the deceased 'pioneer' of women-oriented cinema

Kalpana Lajmi

I won my first National Film Award for Best Actress for Daman. It was great to work with her on that film. It tackled topics like domestic violence and caste divide, which was a challenge then. But, Kalpanaji always accepted challenges. I enjoyed working with her, because, as a director, she was not rigid. She welcomed our suggestions at every point. She encouraged us to perform well.

I have learnt a lot from her, one among them being not to fear challenges. Even though making women-oriented movies was a tough task, she was always up for it. She enjoyed the thrill. She liked the intention of making a difference. She was a confident filmmaker, and always believed in what she did. Having faith in your work is a quality one can learn from her.

Kalpanaji was delightful. She was strong-headed, and never forgot to appreciate the work done by her artistes. She respected the individuality of each artiste, and gave actors the freedom to react the way they wanted to. Through her films, she brought attention to women's issues. We were shooting for Daman in the '90s, when the ULFA (United Liberation Front of Assam) terror was at its peak. We were shooting in Assam when the DCP too had asked us to not shoot.

But she was unafraid. The climax sequence was shot during Durga puja. I am eternally grateful to Lajmi for believing in me. It was hard work that made this movie come alive. But, I could never shrug off the feeling that she deserved more recognition than she had received. In my opinion, she was among the pioneers of the women-oriented cinema. But, she wasn't rewarded enough for the steps she took.

Also View Photos: Kalpana Lajmi's funeral: Soni Razdan, Shabana Azmi and others bid final goodbye

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates