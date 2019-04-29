Kalpesh Govind Koli Memorial Under-16 cricket tournament to kick off on May 4

cricket

The 29th edition of the Kalpesh Govind Koli Memorial cricket tournament will be held from May 4 to 25. New Hind Sporting Club has been organising this tournament in memory of Kalpesh, a budding cricketer, whose blooming career was nipped in the bud due to an accident. Performances in this tournament have become the benchmark for selection of the Mumbai Under-16 team.

Sixteen teams from eight Mumbai Cricket Association summer vacation camps (two teams from each zone) will be competing in this tournament of two-day matches. There will be 27 games played on various grounds in Matunga, Virar, Kandivali and Navi Mumbai on a league-cum-knockout basis.

