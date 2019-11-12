Kalyan, Bhiwandi locals to approach Narendra Modi over potholes

Kalyan and Bhiwandi have turned into a commuter’s hell for the humongous potholes that have been sitting on them for the past eight months. Despite several complaints from residents, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and the Bhiwandi civic body are hardly bothered to address the problem. Tired of experiencing roller coaster rides on the roads and being stuck in traffic jams for hours, the locals have now planned to write a letter to the Prime Minister seeking suspension of the salaries of those officials responsible for the bad condition of the roads.

Speaking to mid-day, Bhiwandi resident Govind Verma said, “Daily we face a lot of traffic on the roads. We are suffering for more than eight months now and struggling to travel through these roads, which are in a pathetic condition. The traffic situation is horrible here. This has become a regular affair but now, on a serious note, we will stage a protest in front of the civic body and send a letter to the prime minister requesting him to stop the salaries of the officials concerned for not doing their job. The PM should understand the problem and take some action.”

In some parts of the Bhiwandi-Kalyan stretch, civic workers have dug up patches for sewage work, adding to the commuters’ problems. Govind Bodake, KDMC commissioner, said, “I have already ordered officials to fill the potholes. Soon the work will be done. The other roads don’t fall under KDMC’s jurisdiction.”

