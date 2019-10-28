Mumbai: Kalyan jail guard misbehaves with prisoner's wife; slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine

A prison guard was held for misbehaving with a woman visiting Kalyan jail to meet her husband who is a prisoner there. According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) ordered the prison department to impose a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the prison guard identified as Suresh Binnar for committing the crime as compensation.

The commission took the action on Binnar following a petition filed by the prisoner who in 2017 alleged that the guard misbehaved with his wife when she came to meet him. The prisoner, then under-trial in connection with various crimes registered with four police stations in Thane, reported the incident with the prison authorities and the MSHRC. A departmental inquiry was ordered in the incident by the prison supervisory authorities that found substance in the prisoner’s complaint.

An MSHRC official was quoted saying that the inquiry regarding the prisoner’s complaint saw the misconduct committed by the guard and he was suspended following which the departmental inquiry was ordered on him.

In his order, MA Sayeed, the acting chairperson of MSHRC, said, "Conduct of Suresh Binnar, a prison guard at Kalyan Jail, was unbecoming of an officer of prison as he, by misusing his official status and with ulterior motives, mad an attempt to taking advantage of the situation of the complainant. A person taking advantage of his position and attempting to satisfy his lust, deceiving and misleading the complainant’s wife, sought her solicitation, which she rightly objected and in-fact fled away from the clutches clearly goes to show that his act was not only demeaning and perverse, but unbecoming of the post he was holding."

The commission’s order further mentioned that the factors entitle the victim to be compensated. As mentioned in the order, the prison officers were told to register a cognisable offence against Binnar with the local police station.

