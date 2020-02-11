Kalyan, on rewind

After she received one lakh from the Saint Gobain scholarship last year, a prize awarded to architecture and interior design students, Tejashree Lakras decided to pursue research on Kalyan and its architectural history. This, primarily because she wanted to generate awareness amongst locals about the actual value of their surroundings — a place that has witnessed the rule of dynasties like the Marathas and the Adil Shahis. Her research crystallised into an exhibition and a documentary last year and was inaugurated by former UP Governor Ram Naik. Tomorrow, she will present her work titled Kalyan Smrutigad again for public viewing.

Tejashree Lakras

For Lakras, it was a challenge to document architectural history since it isn't a popular subject for authors and researchers. Another task was to explore the narrative of oral history. She explains, "There's a small square called Paar Naka in Kalyan. Legend has it that Peshwa Bajirao got married to Kashibai in her own mother's wada there. But that building is completely renovated so there is no architectural evidence of that."

Free

On February 12, 11.30 am to 1 pm

At Madhuriben Vasa, KRVIA, Gulmohar Road, Juhu.

Call 26700918

