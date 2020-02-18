Kalyan Patripul bridge girders arrive from Hyderabad

Central Railway dismantles century-old Patri Pul in Kalyan, after IIT-B safety audit deems it unsafe, on Sunday. Pics/Sameer Markande

The girders of Kalyan's Patri Pul finally arrived from Global Steel Company, Hyderabad about 700 km away and now work on the bridge is likely to be speeded up.

There are plans to triple the bridge capacity and work is expected to be complete before this monsoon. The total cost of the bridge reconstruction is Rs778.11 crore.

The 104-year-old Patri Pul (bridge), that was deemed unsafe in a report by IIT-B, was pulled down in November 2018. A parallel road bridge was built next to it in 2001.

Central Railway Chief Public Relations officer Shivaji Sutar said that the bridge is being built by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation in close co-ordination with CR.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates