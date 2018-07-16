Kalyan pothole death: Civic chief blames Maharashtra state EC for crater menace

KDMC chief Govinda Bodke tells mid-day he wrote to the Election Commission in May, seeking permission to repair roads while the code of conduct was in place

Pothole-riddled Gandhari bridge where a biker died last Saturday. File Pic

So it was the Election Commission's fault that the KDMC couldn't fill up the potholes under its jurisdiction, leading to four deaths in a little over four weeks? It has come to light that KDMC commissioner Govinda Bodke had written a letter, mentioning the pathetic state of roads, to the EC in May, asking for permission - owing to the MLC election - to fill up the potholes. But despite several follow-ups, KDMC didn't get the permission.

mid-day has a copy of the letter sent to EC officer Farog Mukadam. It stated that KDMC in March had started the process for road repair and filling up of potholes, and issued three tenders on May 18. Even a contractor was finalised for the work. The letter added that the state of roads in Kalyan and Dombivli was extremely poor and the corporation would be at the receiving end of citizens' anger if work was not completed before the monsoon, and hence, permission should be granted for the same.

KDMC Mayor Vinita Rane's husband Vishwanath said, "The [KDMC] commissioner tried so hard to get this work done, but we got stuck in rules and protocol. "Potholes have to be filled up before monsoon, and we had, accordingly, sought permission for it. Our engineers kept following up with EC officials, but we didn't get any response. EC needs to give permission at least for the important works for citizens' sake."

Bodke said, "Despite not getting the permission, we had started the work. For the last two days, we haven't been able to make much progress because of heavy rain and traffic." Mukadam, however, said, "Repairing potholes does not come under emergency services. So many letters come to us... during the MLC election Achar Sanhita, which lasted from May-end till July 2, we weren't supposed to give permissions for such things. Yet, after receiving their letter, we had forwarded it to the collector's office for further permission; I don't know why they didn't get it." Collector Mahendra Kalyankar failed to respond to mid-day's calls.

Residents, however, aren't buying any excuse, saying politicians always wake up only after innocents die. A resident near Adharwadi jail, Santosh Shinde, said, "Potholes is not a new issue in Kalyan-Dombivli area. We endure a painful and pathetic commute daily. The civic body should stop coming up with excuses and carry out repairs on a priority basis." "Politicians always turn up after everything has happened. MPs and MLAs remain unaware about the state of roads in their constituencies until deaths happen. Why don't they visit before monsoon to check the condition of roads?" fumed Shrikant Pathare, uncle of Manisha Bhoir who died on July 10.

Mahesh Atharale, father toddler Atharva, who died last month, said, "After I lost my child, I had given a letter to KDMC to fill up the potholes; they started after two more had died. We are common folk, not powerful enough to fight against corrupt and ruthless MPs, who are least bothered about those who vote for them."

