Kamaal R Khan diagnosed with cancer, issues statement on Twitter

Kamaal R Khan has issued a statement stating that he has been diagnosed with stage 3 stomach cancer



Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK has been diagnosed with stage 3 stomach cancer. The self-proclaimed film critic issued a statement on a Twitter handle named KRKBOXOFFICE claiming he has cancer and has few years to survive. In the statement, he has also expressed his disappointment on not working with Amitabh Bachchan and producing an A Grade film, and how he'll never be able to fulfil them anymore.

Kamaal R Khan's post read, "It's confirm that I have stomach cancer on 3rd stage, hence I will be alive for 1-2 years more. Now I won't entertain anybody's call who will try to make me feel that I am going to die soon. I don't want to live with anybody's sympathy even for a day. I will appreciate those people, who will continue to abuse me, hate me or love me like before only, and like a normal person only. I am only sad for my two wishes, which I will not be able to fulfill.(1) I wanted to make an A grade film as a producer. (2) I wanted to work with Amitabh Bachchan ji in a film or produce a film with him. These Both of my wishes will die with me forever. Now I would love to spend my all time with my lovely family. Love you all, whether you hate me or love me. KRK (sic)."

This is press release of #KRK about his health. pic.twitter.com/0UlscVD4wq — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) April 3, 2018

The former Bigg Boss 3 contestant is known for his controversial tweets, due to which time and again his Twitter account has been terminated. The above written Twitter handle is the box office website he runs.

