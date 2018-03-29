Kamal Haasan appeals to PM to set up CMB

The chorus for setting up of the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) in the state has been growing by the day ever since the Supreme court gave its verdict on February 16 on the vexed issue involving Tamil Nadu and Karnataka



Veteran actor and Makkal Neethi Mayyam founder-president Kamal Haasan today appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) at the earliest. "My appeal to the prime minister is, please sir, you have the authority to create this CMB and you must do it. Please," Haasan said, addressing a news conference. "The prime minister can do (it) if he wants to. It is a simple, basic requirement. The people of Tamil Nadu and the farmers require water," he added.

The chorus for setting up of the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) in the state has been growing by the day ever since the Supreme court gave its verdict on February 16 on the vexed issue involving Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Tamil Nadu's stand is that Centre must constitute the panels within six weeks from the day the apex court gave its verdict, which would be March 29, i.e. today. Besides the ruling AIADMK, various political parties including the DMK besides several farmers' outfits have been stressing for setting up of the CMB to ensure that Tamil Nadu gets its due share of water from the inter-state river.

Kamal Haasan's contemporary, 'Superstar' Rajinikanth too had tweeted earlier in the day backing the establishment of the CMB, saying it was the "only just solution acceptable to all." Haasan said setting up of the CMB was not a "big deal" and said there should be no political considerations in this issue. "If there is politics in this (issue), then it is for votes. Please see what is required for the people," he said. The actor added he has sought an appointment with Chief Minister K Palaniswami to discuss the matter. Asked if he would stage a protest in Delhi to persuade the Centre to set up the Cauvery panels at the earliest, he said, "It can be done if required," and asked the scribes if they too would join him. He also supported the idea of MPs from Tamil Nadu quitting in protest over the issue.

The actor-politician further said he would join the locals protesting against the expansion of a Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Tuticorin on Sunday. On the CBSE paper leak, Haasan said the students who had appeared for the exams were not at fault and that they had not copied or done anything wrong.

"They cannot be punished" for the mistakes of the government or authorities, he added. The CBSE on Wednesday announced re-examination for the Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics following reports of the paper leaks even as Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has promised to put in place a new "leak-proof" system to conduct the board examinations.

