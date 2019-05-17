Kamal Haasan: Every religion has its own terrorist

national

Kamal Haasan claimed there were no tensions after he made the remarks, and alleged "tensions were created", apparently by his detractors

Kamal Haasan

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who is at the centre of a raging row over his Hindu extremist

remarks, on Friday, said, "every religion has its own terrorists" and that no one can claim to be sanctimonious.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief also said that he was not afraid of being arrested but warned any such action would escalate tensions. Haasan said the remarks made during the Aravakurichi Assembly segment bypoll campaign meet on Sunday were not made for the first time, even as he asserted that "every religion has its own terrorist" and "this shows that all religions have their extremists."

The actor-politician, who had filed an anticipatory bail plea after an FIR was registered in Aravakurichi in Karur district for his remarks, said he had made similar comments in Chennai during the Lok Sabha election campaign but it was being taken note of now by those people "whose confidence is dipping."

"Let me tell you, terrorists abound in all religions. Around history, you can list many people from many religions. So I was talking in that (sense). Every religion has its own terrorists and we cannot claim that we are sanctimonious and we have not done that. History shows you that all religions have their extremists," he told reporters, adding his focus in Sunday's campaign speech was on maintaining harmony.

Haasan was asked if he could have avoided mentioning Godse's Hindu religion. The actor-politician said he stood firm on his remarks made on Sunday. He claimed there were no tensions after he made the remarks, and alleged "tensions were created", apparently by his detractors.

Asked if he had filed the anticipatory bail plea in the Madras High Court fearing arrest, Haasan replied in the negative. "I don't fear arrest but I have got campaigning to do. Let them arrest, but if they arrest me tensions will escalate. This is not my request but advice. Better not to do that,"

he said.

He also alleged that the media selectively edited his speech that day. Asked if he felt 'intimidated' by state Minister Rajendra Bhalaji saying the actor's tongue should be cut off for his remarks or incidents like stone-pelting in his public meetings, Haasan said he didn't even feel threatened.

"No, I am not even threatened. I feel that the quality of the polity is going down. I will not indulge in this mudslinging back and forth," he said.

When a scribe asked if he would apologise to Hindus without any party leanings for his remarks, he said one should differentiate between Hindus and the RSS. "We should differentiate who are Hindus, who is RSS. You can't generalise. Political functionaries will get hurt any time, non-political persons with faith will only wonder for some time why he has spoken like this...things, like getting hurt, getting angry and attacking, are political tools. They are violent tools," he said.

Even in the past, various groups had protested against him, "but people later realised they were not proper," he said without referring to any particular incident. Incidentally, Haasan had faced the ire of Muslim groups who wanted his 2013 flick 'Vishwaroopam' banned after they took umbrage to the depiction of the community in the film and had staged vociferous protests.

His Dasavatharam (2008) too faced release-time issues when a Vaishnavite organisation had moved the court against the very title of the film, which means the Ten Incarnations of Lord Vishnu, besides objecting to certain scenes.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reported statement that a Hindu cannot be a terrorist, Haasan said, "History and history teachers are there to respond to him." "Many think he is very knowledgeable. Therefore history and history professors are there to respond to him," the MNM chief said.

The actor further said he will always reach out to all faiths.

Amid incidents such as hurling of stones and footwear during his bypoll campaign, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan Thursday asked his fans to maintain decorum and "not to be drawn into the violence".

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies