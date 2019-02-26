Kamal Haasan hails India's air strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan

national

Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Hassan Tuesday welcomed air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force on terror launch pads in Pakistan, and 'saluted' the valour of the "heroes." The country was "proud of its heroes," he said in a tweet.

"Our 12 (apparently fighter jets) return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour," he said. India Tuesday carried out pre-dawn air strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan and is believed to have destroyed terrorist targets.

The strike comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group in Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers. Strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

