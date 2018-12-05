Kamal Haasan: Indian 2 will be my last film

regional-cinema

Signalling what could be curtains on a long and illustrious film career, actor Kamal Haasan has indicated winding up his cinema stint to be an "effective" politician. The founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has suggested that the sequel to his 1996 blockbuster Indian — Indian 2 — could "probably" be his last film.

"I will have to wind up to be effective as a politician... you have to dedicate time totally [to politics]. But I will continue with my production company. Somebody else will run it," the actor-politician, 64, told reporters at Kizhakkambalam near Kochi.

Besides Indian 2, Haasan is involved in a Sabash Naidu-directed film, which is a trilingual and another untitled movie. He may not sign any ventures after that, sources close to him said in Chennai. The films are slated for release over the next two years, even as his party plans to contest next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Haasan, however, said his production company Raajkamal Films, would continue producing movies. Haasan had taken the political plunge on February 21this year. Since then he has been critical of the ruling AIADMK on issues of corruption. His last release Vishwaroopam 2 failed to make a mark at the box office.

