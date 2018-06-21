Search

Kamal Haasan meets Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi

Jun 21, 2018, 17:09 IST | PTI

Informed sources described the meeting that took place at the residence of Sonia Gandhi as a "courtesy call"

Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan with senior party members come out after a meeting with Election Commissioner at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi. PTI

Actor Kamal Haasan, who has floated a new political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, on Thursday met United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

Informed sources described the meeting that took place at the residence of Sonia Gandhi as a "courtesy call". Kamal Haasan had on Wednesday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and discussed the situation in Tamil Nadu.

He had also met Election Commission officials and expressed confidence that the process of registration of his political party will be done in around a week's time.

