Kamal Haasan slams AIADMK for its opposition to 'Sarkar'

Kamal Haasan had felicitated the crew of Vijay-starrer 'Mersal' last year, following opposition to the film by the BJP's state unit for some "incorrect referrences" to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rolled out in July 2017

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan Thursday flayed the ruling AIADMK for its opposition to Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar', saying a government that cannot accept criticism "will derail." It was also not new for "this government to exert pressure through political conspiracies," against a certified film like 'Sarkar,' the Makkal Needhi Maiam founder said without explicitly referring to any incident.

"A government that does not accept criticism will derail. The coterie of political traders will end soon," he said on his Twitter handle. "Good people will soon come to the ruling saddle," he added. The ruling AIADMK is up in arms against the film for its reported reference to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, besides alleged depiction of certain government schemes in bad light.

Haasan has been vocal in his criticism of the AIADMK over issues including corruption. The ruling AIADMK, in turn, has ridiculed him. Haasan had felicitated the crew of Vijay-starrer 'Mersal' last year, following opposition to the film by the BJP's state unit for some "incorrect referrences" to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rolled out in July 2017.

