Kamal Nath: Adivasis need to get vocal and raise their issues

national

At the event, Kamal Nath also credited the Adivasi community of helping in maintaining unity

Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday advised the Adivasis (tribals) to get vocal and raise their issues.

While addressing an event here, Kamal Nath said, "Main to jagah jagah kehta hu ki adivasiyo ne cycle chalani sikh li, motorcycle chalani sikh li, par muh chalana nahi sikha (At various events, I say that Adivasis have learnt how to ride a cycle and a motorcycle, but they don't know how to raise voice for their issues)."

"Ye to main jagah jagah adivasiyo ke beech me kehta hu, jab tak aap log apna muh chalana nahi sikhenge tab tak kuch nahi hone wala (I always say this to the Adivasis, till the time you will not raise your voice nothing will happen)," he added.

At the event, Kamal Nath also credited the Adivasi community of helping in maintaining unity.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates