Kamal Nath asks Muslim party workers to ensure '90 per cent polling'

Nov 21, 2018, 18:28 IST | IANS

He is also seen asking them to take out the last election's figures and do a "postmortem" as to why the polling percentage was 50-60 per cent and not 90 per cent in the Muslim majority booths

Kamal Nath asks Muslim party workers to ensure '90 per cent polling'
Kamal Nath

In a video which went viral on social media on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh state Congress President Kamal Nath is seen asking Muslim workers of his party to ensure "90 per cent polling" in the community-dominated booths to "save" the Congress from a "big loss" in the upcoming Assembly polls.

He is also seen asking them to take out the last election's figures and do a "postmortem" as to why the polling percentage was 50-60 per cent and not 90 per cent in the Muslim majority booths.

"Resolve today that you would ensure 80-90 per cent polling in your booths. If we don't get 90 per cent votes of the Muslim community, we may suffer a big loss," he is seen telling the workers.

"...You (Muslim Congress workers) will have to take care of your own society, not just for the Congress but for the whole state," he said.

The meeting where the video was shot apparently took place in October.

Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 28 in a single phase to elect a new Assembly.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

national news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Mumbai: 65-year-old woman dragged on train platform while boarding

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK