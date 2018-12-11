Kamal Nath confident of Congress' victory in Madhya Pradesh

national

Kamal Nath

The Congress party will win Madhya Pradesh with full majority, asserted senior party leader and MPCC chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday. Initial trends are showing Congress leading in the state.

"As I said, the congress is winning. We are going to get full majority," he said here. The 230-member Assembly of Madhya Pradesh went to polls on November 28 with as many as 2,899 candidates in the fray, including 250 women and five third gender candidates. The state saw a voter turnout of around 75 per cent.

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party is hoping to make a comeback after the party lost the polls to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the central state. Most exit polls suggest that the Congress party has an edge over the BJP in the state.

