Kamal Nath: Farm loan waiver in MP will resume once poll code ends

The letter comes days after the Lok Sabha elections, during which the Congress and the BJP traded angry barbs over the farm loan waiver

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has replied to former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's accusations of the Congress not fulfilling its loan waiver promises made to the farmers of the state and said that loans of 21 lakh farmers had been waived till the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and the process will resume once the MCC ends.

In a letter written to Chouhan on Tuesday evening, Kamal Nath said: "After taking oath on December 17, 2018, the first order I passed was regarding the waiver of farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh. Following that the loan amounts were deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers. February 22 onwards, the loan waiver certificates were also distributed to them."

The letter further said: "Loans of 21 lakh farmers had been waived till the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on 10 March, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and the process will resume once the MCC ends. The money was deposited in the accounts of 483 lakh farmers after we sought permission from the Election Commission (EC)."

Denying Chouhan's claims on the issue, both Kamal Nath and Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a rally showed loan waiver applications made by the former Chief Minister's brother and other relatives.

A day after Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Gopal Bhargava wrote to Governor Anandiben Patel demanding that a special session be convened to discuss various pressing issues, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said the BJP leader has not bothered to check facts before sending his letter.

Madhya Pradesh is in the grip of severe water crisis and lawlessness. Farmers condition is worrisome as they are unable to sell their produce. They are also disillusioned over the farm loan waiver, Bhargava's letter states.

Countering Bhargava, the chief minister said, "It is clear that without verifying any facts and on the basis of your imaginations you have written the letter to the governor. We are ready for discussion on any issues related to the public interest. Still, if you have any doubts related to government or its schemes, I am ready to resolve it".

Nath said his government has waived off loans of more than 21 lakh farmers in the state before the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections kicked in on March 10.

Emphasising that loan waiver wasn't an election gimmick but a promise made from the heart, the Congress leader expressed hope the Chouhan would accept the reality that he refused to during the elections and urged his predecessor's cooperation and best wishes for the same.

