Kamal Nath: Have given orders to provide security to Bhopal RSS office again

The Kamal Nath government had come under a lot of criticism for allegedly taking away the security provided to the RSS office just two weeks ahead of the commencement of polling

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that he has given orders to provide security to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Bhopal again.

Replying to a question on the security cover allegedly being withdrawn from the RSS office, Kamal Nath said: "It has come to my notice that security cover has been withdrawn from RSS office in Bhopal due to a complaint submitted to the Election Commission and a requirement of security forces for the safe conduct of elections. The security cover was withdrawn from a total of six places."

The Chief Minister went on to add: "We may have ideological differences with the RSS; they may have been at loggerheads with us, but I am not in support of the decision to withdraw security from their office. I am therefore giving orders to provide security to the RSS office again."

However, ASP Akhil Patel, while speaking to ANI, termed it a "routine activity" done before every election in order to mobilise forces needed for the safe conduct of polls. "We have not removed security from the RSS office, only the SAF guards have been removed. As elections are about to take place across the country, the SAF guards need to be sent to different areas. So we have removed them from six positions amongst which one is the RSS office."

He added that the security of the RSS office has now been placed in the hands of the local police. "We have also included points around the office in our routine rounds," he said, adding, "A reassessment of the places from where security was withdrawn is underway and, if needed, the SAF guards will again be provided to the RSS office."

The officer also said, "When the former RSS chief used to live in the Bhopal headquarters, there was a permanent guard positioned there as he was given Z-plus protection. Many senior leaders used to frequently visit the RSS office, so we had provided security there."

Polling for the 29 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases - on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

