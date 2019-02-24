Kamal Nath takes a jibe at opposition on Madhya Pradesh twins' abduction, murder case

national

Their bodies were found lying near a river located in Uttar Pradesh's Banda area today. Police said that the abductors killed the boys even after receiving the ransom amount.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath condemned the murder of the abducted twins and said the politics related to this murder is being investigated by the police.



"Police has already nabbed six perpetrators and are ascertaining the politics behind it. Whose flag was there on the vehicle in which they were travelling will be exposed by the police after a proper investigation into the matter," said Kamal Nath while talking to the reporters.



Hitting back at the comment made by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding sheer laxity shown by the Madhya Pradesh government and administration in rescuing the children, Kamal Nath said: "Opposition is scared because their people are involved."



On February 12, five-year-old twins of a Madhya Pradesh businessman were abducted at a gunpoint from their school bus in Chitrakoot.



The post-mortem will be conducted later in the day.



A protest has erupted in Chitrakoot, a division that includes Banda district, following the news of the murder. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been issued in the area.

