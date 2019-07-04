Kamala Harris grabs 2nd spot among Presidential aspirants

international

Kamal Harris captures good position among Presidential aspirants

Harris waves to parade attendees during the San Francisco Pride parade, on June 30. Pic /AP /PTI

Washington: Indian-origin Kamala Harris has surged to the second spot among more than 20 Democrats vying for their party’s nomination for the 2020 presidential election after her standout performance in the first Democratic presidential debate, according to an opinion poll.

Harris, 54, the first Indian-origin American Senator, soared to 20 per cent in the Quinnipiac University survey, while former US Vice President Joe Biden fell to 22 per cent among Democrats.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates