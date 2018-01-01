Kamala Mills fire: 1-Above pub's managers arrested

The Mumbai police has also issued a lookout notice against all the accused in the case

Two managers of 1-Above pub arrested. File Pic

Two managers of '1-Above' pub were arrested in connection with the Kamala Mills fire tragedy, confirmed the Mumbai police on Monday. A huge fire broke out at Kamla Mills compound in Lower Parel locality of Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday, killing 14 people and injuring 12.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) lodged a complaint against two Kamala Mills pubs - '1Above' and Mojo's Bistro - in connection with the midnight blaze. The case was registered under Section 216 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Mumbai police has also issued a lookout notice against all the accused in the case. The massive fire reportedly had broken out from the '1Above' rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is taken from a syndicated feed & is published on AS IS basis.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go