Kamala Mills fire: 26-year-old came to Mumbai for New Year, dies

Dhairya Lalani, 26, had come to Mumbai to celebrate New Year with his family. On Thursday night, he had gone out with 10 family members to have dinner at Kamala Mills. This was to be his last meal

Dhairya

Dhairya Lalani, 26, had come to Mumbai to celebrate New Year with his family. On Thursday night, he had gone out with 10 family members to have dinner at Kamala Mills. This was to be his last meal.

While they were enjoying dinner, they hea­rd screams and rushed to the exit. But, it was already too late. Dhairya and his brother, Vishwas, 23, died of suffocation. Their aunt Pramila Ken­ia, 68, rushed to the bathroom like several others, but she, too, suffocated to death.

A relative of Kenia, Pallavi Jhaku, said, "People were smoking hookah in the room. I think a spark from it caused the fire as the wall was made of wood. I, too, was stuck in the bathroom, but somehow managed to run out."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go