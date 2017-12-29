Kamala Mills fire: 28th birthday turns out to be last day for Mumbai girl

Her husband and around 20 friends took Khushbu Bansali, 28, to the rooftop restaurant to celebrate her birthday

Her husband and around 20 friends took Khushbu Bansali, 28, to the rooftop restaurant to celebrate her birthday. Barely 30 minutes after she cut her birthday cake, fire struck the restaurant and cut short the celebrations as well as her life. While her husband and her frie­nds managed to escape the blaze, firefighters found Khushbu unconscious inside the washroom.



Khushboo

One of Khushbu's relatives, Jethmal Botra, said, "Her friends said that when the firefighters found Khushbu, she was still breathing. We believe that if she were given timely treatment, she would have survived. Her friends said that they lost Khushbu in the ensuing chaos after the fire broke out. All of us in her family are shaken. This shouldn't have happened."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go