Kamala Mills fire: A day after blaze, many restaurants see usual flow of customers

The massive fire at Kamala Mills compound yesterday hasn’t seemed to deter Mumbaikars from going ahead with their weekend plans there



Vaibhavi Doshi and Nilay Bhimani went ahead with their pre-wedding shoot at Kamala Mills

The massive fire at Kamala Mills compound yesterday hasn't seemed to deter Mumbaikars from going ahead with their weekend plans there. While a few restaurants were closed, many saw the usual flow of customers. "After learning about the fire, we called up the restaurant to know if they are open today. When they responded positively, we continued with our plan," said Sangita Katariya, a resident of Marine Drive, who had come to Farzi Café for a meal with her friend Asha Cherian. "It is a very sad incident and could have happened anywhere. The authorities need to be more strict in terms of granting permissions. How are visitors supposed to know about safety details?"

Worli resident Madhun Jhunjhunwala, who was at Kode with her friends, said, "When we go to an eatery, we think it is located in a grand structure, so is obviously prepared to tackle all situations. We need to review how permissions are granted to such eateries if they are not ready to tackle dangers like fire."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go