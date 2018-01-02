Kamala Mills Fire: Cops arrest pub managers who fled without helping customers

The manager and assistant manager of 1 Above allegedly failed to warn the victims that the emergency exit was blocked; they, however, claim they tried their best to help people



Cops escort the arrested managers of 1 Above to court

Arrested for fleeing their post and abandoning trapped customers in the Kamala Mills blaze on December 29, the managers of rooftop restaurant 1 Above yesterday told the court, "We are innocent and tried our best to save people." Kevin Bawa, manager, and Lisbon Lopez, assistant manager, had allegedly neglected to inform patrons that the emergency exit was blocked, leaving many people trapped. Fourteen died in the fire.



Shweta Lopez, wife of the assistant manager Lisbon. Pics/Suresh Karkera

From witness accounts, the police learnt that Bawa and Lopez knew that the exit through the lift side was still open, and they allegedly fled without waiting to help the customers. Late on Sunday evening, the NM Joshi Marg police arrested them under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 and 337 (endangering life or personal safety of others), as well as 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The owners are also wanted but have gone into hiding.

They were produced before court yesterday and remanded in police custody till January 9. When the court asked the two if they wanted to say something, they replied, "We tried our best to save people." The police have recorded survivors' statements, after which they learnt that the fire started at 1 Above. However, the pub management has blamed the adjacent Mojo's Bistro for the disaster. 1 Above management claims it is being targeted instead of Mojo's owners, who are more influential.

Wife speaks

Shweta Lopez, wife of accused Lisbon, told mid-day, "On the day of incident, I called him around 3 am, and he told me he was at KEM hospital, where he had taken some victims after a fire broke out at the pub. He came home at 8 am. He was in shock and upset because he had seen people dying.

When I asked him about the incident, he told me not to ask him anything. "My husband tried to save people who were injured in that incident. But on Sunday, they arrested him." Vijay Thakur, advocate for the arrested duo, said, "My clients are employees at 1 Above; they have no role in this incident. The police are framing them. They do not even know where their bosses are, who are absconding."

