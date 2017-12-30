Kamala Mills Fire: How safe are our eateries?

Situated on the ground floor and well-equipped with fire extinguisher and sprinklers. The entry-exit point is broad enough and opens directly into a huge verandah



Representation pic

Farzi Cafe: Situated on the ground floor and well-equipped with fire extinguisher and sprinklers. The entry-exit point is broad enough and opens directly into a huge verandah.

Flyp@MTV: Located on the first floor and has two entry-exit points. While one is a conventional staircase, another makeshift stairwell appeared to be dangerous, if a large crowd were to evacuate from there. The pub is equipped with fire extinguisher and sprinklers.

Kode: Situated on the ground floor, with a single, wide gate for entry and exit for customers. But after getting out of the restaurant, there is another fenced gate that customers have to cross to get out of the premises. While water sprinklers were seen on the ceiling, fire extinguishers could not be spotted.

Grandmama's Cafe: Located on the ground floor, with one main entry-exit gate, along with a secondary gate through the kitchen. Fire extinguisher and water sprinklers were in place, and the staff is trained to tackle fire situations.

Cafe Delhi Heights: Situated on the ground floor, the restaurant has two exit doors and a fire extinguisher. A representative from the restaurant said, "We regularly keep training and briefing the staff about fire safety and our responsibility to take care of the customers."

South High Restaurant and Bar: With a seating capacity of 95 guests, this establishment is situated on the ground floor in the Kamala Mills compound. Fire extinguishers and water sprinklers seemed to be in place, and the restaurant staff said they had an evacuation plan ready in case of an emergency.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go